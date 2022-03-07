Advertisement

Mills’ nominee for Maine’s highest court will make history if confirmed

Judge Rick Lawrence
Judge Rick Lawrence(State of Maine)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills’ nominee for Maine’s highest court will make history if confirmed.

District Court Judge Rick Lawrence would be the first Black Maine Supreme Judicial Court justice.

Mills nominated him to replace Associate Justice Ellen Gorman who plans to retire.

Lawrence has served on the District Court for nearly 22 years, primarily within Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin Counties.

Lawrence’s nomination is subject to confirmation by the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary and the State Senate.

