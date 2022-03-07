Advertisement

Maine’s AG supports nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Augusta, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Attorney General joined advocates at the State House today in support of the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U-S Supreme Court.

“There has never been a public defender to serve on the supreme court.”

That was before Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history as the first Black woman and as the first former public defender to be nominated to the highest court.

Attorney General Aaron Frey spoke at a press conference at the State House in Augusta in support of this nomination.

“I appreciate the opportunity to enthusiastically support Judge Ketanji Brown”

He says her experience as a public defender sets her apart from others.

“While all the Justice experience as former corporate lawyers’ prosecutors, high level advocates for the United States Government none bring significant civil rights or criminal defense experience.”

“Judge Jackson has an extensive legal background in both private practice and as a federal jurist, which is going to bring a much-needed balance of professional diversity to the Supreme Court of United States.”

Attorney at Maine Equal Justice Deborah Ibonwa was also at the conference. She said she was inspired by this decision and hopes this inspires others.

“Hopefully this empowers little black girls to seek out their dreams, pursue their dreams.”

“If confirmed, she would be only the second sitting justice with experience at all levels of the federal court system

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people dead and two in the hospital after crash in Hanover
Police lights road
Fatal crash in Corinth Monday morning
Maine Senator warns of Russian Cyber Attacks
Bethel couple charged after exposing baby to Fentanyl
Police lights
19-year-old dead following crash in North Berwick

Latest News

Maine State House (File)
Sen. King calls for continued domestic production of COVID-19 tests, protective equipment
23-year-old Nathanial Kerruish was charged in January with felony murder and robbery.
One of five charged in Machias murder pleads not guilty
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Robert Campbell, 39, is charged with...
Maine man charged in deadly crash
Coming Together to Solve Maine's Housing Crisis- a three part special report
Coming Together to Solve Maine’s Housing Crisis- Part One