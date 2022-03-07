Maine’s AG supports nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court

Augusta, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Attorney General joined advocates at the State House today in support of the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U-S Supreme Court.

“There has never been a public defender to serve on the supreme court.”

That was before Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history as the first Black woman and as the first former public defender to be nominated to the highest court.

Attorney General Aaron Frey spoke at a press conference at the State House in Augusta in support of this nomination.

“I appreciate the opportunity to enthusiastically support Judge Ketanji Brown”

He says her experience as a public defender sets her apart from others.

“While all the Justice experience as former corporate lawyers’ prosecutors, high level advocates for the United States Government none bring significant civil rights or criminal defense experience.”

“Judge Jackson has an extensive legal background in both private practice and as a federal jurist, which is going to bring a much-needed balance of professional diversity to the Supreme Court of United States.”

Attorney at Maine Equal Justice Deborah Ibonwa was also at the conference. She said she was inspired by this decision and hopes this inspires others.

“Hopefully this empowers little black girls to seek out their dreams, pursue their dreams.”

“If confirmed, she would be only the second sitting justice with experience at all levels of the federal court system

