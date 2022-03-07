Maine State Parks in high demand

Maine (WABI) - Maine is experiencing record demand for state park campsites this year.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said registrations for this year total 9,155.

The number for 2021 was 7,510, and in 2020 it was 5,477.

Officials said they processed more than 4,200 transactions in the first hour of Feb. 7 when online reservations opened.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.