Advertisement

Maine State Parks in high demand

Maine State Parks in high demand this year
Maine State Parks in high demand this year(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Maine is experiencing record demand for state park campsites this year.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said registrations for this year total 9,155.

The number for 2021 was 7,510, and in 2020 it was 5,477.

Officials said they processed more than 4,200 transactions in the first hour of Feb. 7 when online reservations opened.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the suspect now faces ten charges after being taken into custody in Oxford Friday...
Woodstock man on probation for 2019 manslaughter causes Oxford crash
Friends and family came to Hathorn Park to remember Gregory Laselle.
Pittsfield community holds candlelight vigil for man killed after police standoff
Aaron Engroff
Augusta man arrested for unlawful sexual touching, contact
The Maine CDC reports 154 Mainers are hospitalized with the virus Saturday.
Maine CDC reports 457 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations remain on the decline
Michelle Toder, of Orono, prepares for her cross-country bicycle trip
Orono doctor preaches work-life balance, plans cross-country bicycle trip

Latest News

Black Balloon Day rally in Augusta
Advocates rally for stronger Good Samaritan law at Black Balloon Day event
Showers this evening, rain and snow Monday afternoon
Armstrong Tennis Center hosts the Lady Sienna Pickleball Classic
Pickleball Tournament fundraises for local charity
A Bangor woman with family ties to Ukraine is helping collect medical supplies to send to the...
Bangor woman collects medical supplies for wounded Ukrainians