Maine receiving funding to help modernize five land ports of entry

New Brunswick releases plan to open border with Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than $150 million is coming to the state to help modernize five land ports of entry along the Maine border with Canada.

This funding will help strengthen supply chains to streamline commerce, create jobs, and enhance security and trade.

The funding will go to Coburn Gore, Calais-Ferry Point, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, and Houlton.

The funding was allocated through the bipartisan infrastructure law co-sponsored by both Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine.

