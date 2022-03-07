Advertisement

Maine man wins $1 million in the lottery

Mainers won nearly $20 million in the lottery in February
By WMTW
Mar. 7, 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Bath recently won $1 million in the lottery.

The Maine Lottery says Clive Gordon of Bath bought his ticket for the $50,000,000 Cash Riches game at the GGA Corp. in Lewiston in February. His $25 ticket won him $1 million.

In all, there were nine winners in Maine in February who won at least $100,000 in the lottery, including Dennis Belanger of Woolwich who won $250,000 and Michael Desrochers of Biddeford who won $245,988.

For the month of February, lottery players in Maine won $19,683,205.

