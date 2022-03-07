Advertisement

Maine man charged in deadly crash

By WMTW
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WISCASSET, Maine (WMTW) - A New Harbor man is now facing charges in connection with a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve in Bristol.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Robert Campbell, 39, is charged with manslaughter, OUI resulting in death and OUI resulting in injury.

He turned himself in at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on Sunday.

The crash happened just after noon on Dec. 31 on Route 130. Police, at the time, said Campbell’s pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming car head-on. The driver of the car, Karen McCubbin, 69, of Bristol, died.

Campbell and his 6-year-old son, who was in the truck with him, were both treated for injuries and have since recovered.

Police said Monday that Campbell’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. Investigators said he was also likely speeding.

