Advertisement

Maine lawmaker proposes suspending state’s gas tax for year

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Maine wants the state to suspend its gas tax during a time when the state is expecting new tax revenue and prices at the pump are rising.

Rep. Laurel Libby of Auburn said Monday the 30 cent gas tax is a burden for residents coping with high inflation and rising fuel costs.

Her proposal, also submitted Monday, would suspend the tax for the rest of the year.

Libby submitted the proposal as an emergency bill. It will first go to the Legislative Council and after that would face scrutiny before the Maine Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people dead and two in the hospital after crash in Hanover
Maine Senator warns of Russian Cyber Attacks
Bethel couple charged after exposing baby to Fentanyl
Police lights
19-year-old dead following crash in North Berwick
More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of...
More than 1,000 homes evacuated as wildfire spreads in the Florida Panhandle

Latest News

New Brunswick releases plan to open border with Maine
Maine receiving funding to help modernize five land ports of entry
1 dead, 3 injured in Naples crash Sunday night
Lynyrd Skynyrd logo
Lynyrd Skynyrd returning to Bangor this summer
Maine gas prices continue to soar
Judge Rick Lawrence
Mills’ nominee for Maine’s highest court will make history if confirmed