Maine lawmaker proposes suspending state’s gas tax for year

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Maine wants the state to suspend its gas tax during a time when the state is expecting new tax revenue and prices at the pump are rising.

Rep. Laurel Libby of Auburn said Monday the 30 cent gas tax is a burden for residents coping with high inflation and rising fuel costs.

Her proposal, also submitted Monday, would suspend the tax for the rest of the year.

Libby submitted the proposal as an emergency bill. It will first go to the Legislative Council and after that would face scrutiny before the Maine Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats.

