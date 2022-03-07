Maine gas prices continue to soar
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state have hit levels that haven’t been seen in nearly 10 years.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in Maine as of Monday morning is $4.11 per gallon.
That’s a rise of more than 51 cents per gallon in the last week.
Maine’s all-time high was set back in July 2008 when average prices reached $4.14 per gallon.
The national average has climbed to $4.06.
That’s an increase of almost 47 cents in the past week.
Prices are expected to continue to soar as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.
