Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

Maine Coronavirus hospital statistics for 3-7-2022
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline here in Maine.

The Maine CDC reports 142 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s down from 154 on Saturday.

29 people are in critical care.

10 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC says almost 300 new vaccinations were given out on Sunday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekend.

The next update is expected on Tuesday.

