Maine Black Bears to face NJIT in America East Semifinals

Maine advances with 63-49 win in defensive showing against Hartford
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s basketball team is moving on to tomorrow’s America East semifinals.

Their opening-round win over the Hartford Hawks featured stout defense during a shut-down second half.

The NJIT Highlanders will provide a different challenge now.

“They look a lot inside more than Hartford did. I don’t think we need a big change. We’re going to do our thing in defense just like we did in Hartford and the games before. We’re going to try to get some easy baskets off of our steals,” said Anne Simon, junior guard.

Tipoff from ‘The Pit’ in Orono is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

