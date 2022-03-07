Lynyrd Skynyrd returning to Bangor this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lynyrd Skynyrd is coming back to Bangor this summer.

Waterfront Concerts announced on Monday the show will be at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Sun., July 3.

Skynyrd will be joined by The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has played in Maine a number of times over the years, the last time being in 2019 on the Bangor Waterfront.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

