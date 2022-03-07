Gas prices nearing record high

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state of Maine are hitting levels not seen in over 10 years. This last week the average rose about 50 cents a gallon.

“Oh, I stopped and put gas in this morning. First time I’ve had to pay over $4 a gallon,” said Richard Feero, of Glenburn.

Feero drives long distances for his job. He says he’s feeling the effects personally.

“I’m paying more for what I do. You know? So, it’s going to hurt everybody. And it doesn’t matter what business you’re in,” Feero added.

Ty Ewer says he’s paying a hundred dollars to fill up his truck. And it’s affecting more than just his vehicle.

“In the end, the homeowners and everyday people are the ones paying the price,” said Ewer.

Daniel Goodman from AAA Northern New England says this is the time of year where they get the most calls from people who ran out of gas.

“People are shopping for gas so they’re driving around. Looking for the best gas prices are using various apps and (the) AAA app and other apps. They try to shop around to find the best gas price,” said Goodman.

