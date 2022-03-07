Fatal crash in Corinth Monday morning
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after a head-on crash in Corinth Monday morning.
It happened on the Exeter Road just after 6 a.m.
Police say one of the drivers, a 59-year-old man, died.
The other driver, a 69-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No names are being released at this time.
Officials believe icy roads were a factor, but the crash is still under investigation.
