Fatal crash in Corinth Monday morning

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after a head-on crash in Corinth Monday morning.

It happened on the Exeter Road just after 6 a.m.

Police say one of the drivers, a 59-year-old man, died.

The other driver, a 69-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No names are being released at this time.

Officials believe icy roads were a factor, but the crash is still under investigation.

