Effort to provide free dental care to veterans in Maine

Maine is partnering with dental clinics provide dental hygiene services to Maine veterans who are unable to afford them.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The state is partnering with dental clinics provide dental hygiene services to Maine veterans who are unable to afford them.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Service said it’s working with 22 clinics, including the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic in Bangor, to provide the service.

The Maine Veterans’ Dental Network, which the veterans bureau oversees, received a $100,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental to provide the care to veterans.

Veterans who want to participate in the program must provide a copy of their discharge papers to the clinic.

