Brunswick survives 5 OT thriller to advance in Class B State Tournament
Brunswick will now face Greely Tuesday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the State Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Brunswick survived a five-overtime thriller, 4-3, over Cheverus to advance to the Class “B” South Final.
It’s an experience the players said they’ve never laced up their skates for.
“That was super tiring. I was ready to get off the ice at that point. It was just a really good feeling to score that and have the game over with, but to win at the same time,” said Zach Stern-Hayes, game-winning goal scorer.
“I’ve actually never had experience doing anything like that. I was just rolling with it. I didn’t have much choice. I just had to push through it,” said Luke Patterson, winning goalie.
Brunswick will now face Greely Tuesday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the State Championship.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.