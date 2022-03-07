Advocates and supporters rally at the State House in support to end solitary confinement

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Solitary confinement survivors, loved ones, and advocates gathered at the State House in Augusta demanding an end to isolating people at Maine’s Correctional Facilities.

They’re asking lawmakers to support a bill that would define and end it.

A group of advocates and supporters gathered at the State House in support of a bill to end solitary confinement and regulate the use of isolation and Maine’s correctional facilities. Means Department of Corrections says solitary confinement is not used at their facilities. However, Joseph Jackson who spoke at the rally says the only thing that changed is the name.

“They don’t call it that anymore. They call it ‘max’ and county jail. They call it administrative control unit and the Maine Department of Corrections, but essentially the practices understanding,” said Jackson, Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition executive director.

The practice involves locking an inmate behind closed doors for at least 20 hours or more a day, which advocates say deprives them of meaningful contact with others for almost an entire day.

“We should be treating these folks particularly those people that we know that have some severe mental health issues,”

Instead of confinement, Jan Collins, who was also at the rally, says inmates should go to a unit where their issues would be addressed directly.

“That they would have seven hours of rehabilitation on a daily basis, and that rehabilitation would be developed by themselves in conjunction with mental health providers,” said Collins, Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition assistant director.

She feels the state should think about changes like these, which she believes will make things better.

“If we really are serious about rehabilitation. That’s what we’re gonna do not make things worse, with solitary confinement,” said Collins.

