1 dead, 3 injured in Naples crash Sunday night

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Pennsylvania is dead and three others injured after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Naples Sunday night.

It happened on Lambs Mill Road just before 11:30 p.m.

Police say when they got there, two passengers had already freed themselves, but the driver and a front seat passenger were trapped inside.

Police say that passenger, 22-year-old Ashley Gentile, died at the scene.

They say the driver, 21-year-old Chase Weese of Naples, was flown to a hospital with injuries that police say could be life-threatening.

Both passengers in the back seat were also taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

