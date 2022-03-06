Advertisement

USM students rally in support of Ukraine

Students and faculty gathered outside the Glickman Library
Students and faculty gathered outside the Glickman Library to show Ukraine support.
Students and faculty gathered outside the Glickman Library to show Ukraine support.
By WMTW
Mar. 6, 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Students and faculty at the University of Southern Maine held a rally in support of Ukraine on Saturday outside of Glickman Library.

The students held signs and implored drivers to honk their horns in support.

The rally was organized by senior Jason White and was unaffiliated with any campus groups.

“I started to ask students if they wanted to organize an event like this to bring us all together,” White said. “Instead of just talking about it, we could demonstrate.”

White said he emailed every department at the university to spread the word about the rally.

