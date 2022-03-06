Two people dead and two in the hospital after crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Maine (WABI) - Two people are dead and two more are in the hospital after a head on crash in Hanover.

Police say they responded to the crash along Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to authorities and witnesses, 36-year-old Nathaniel Skillin of Dixfield was traveling westbound when his car crossed the centerline.

The on-coming car was driven by 55-year-old Rodger Beaudoin of Berlin, New Hampshire.

Skillin died as a result of the crash.

Beaudoin’s car caught fire and his two passengers were able to escape.

They were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Beaudoin died at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police say road conditions and driver impairment may be contributing factors.

