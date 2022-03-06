Snow and freezing rain will change over to rain today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front is lifting through the state today. As the warm front passes, snow showers will change over to freezing rain and sleet through the morning and then change over to rain late in the morning and continue through midafternoon. Therefore, roads and walkways could be slick this morning. In total, less than 1″ of snow is expected for the southern half of the state with 1-2″ of snow possible for the northern half. Light ice accumulation is also possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today for northern and western parts of the state through early afternoon. In addition to snow and rain, it will be breezy today and tonight with wind gusts near 30 mph.

Another round of rain showers is expected Sunday evening as a cold front passes. Showers should end by midnight, but a few lingering snow showers are possible in the mountains.

Monday will start out with mostly cloudy skies before another low pressure system approaches from the southwest Monday afternoon. Rain and snow showers are expected Monday afternoon and evening. Rain and snow showers should clear the area before the Tuesday morning commute. Less than 1″ of snow is expected for the southern half of the state with 1-3″ of snow possible for the northern half.

High pressure will move into the region on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies are expected but it will be breezy. This air mass will stick around on Wednesday and mostly sunny skies are expected.

TODAY: Freezing rain and sleet will change over to rain late morning. Rain will continue through midafternoon. Highs 42-49°. South wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain showers early then mostly cloudy. Lows 33-38°. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow and rain showers. Highs 35-45°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 28-40°. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs 32-40°. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 35-45°. West wind 5-15 mph.

