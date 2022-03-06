Advertisement

Saturday State Championship Recap

Eight state champions crowned
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Tournament season wrapped up on Saturday, crowning eight state champions in addition to Friday’s Class B title games.

Eight state champions crowned
Eight state champions crowned(WABI)

State Championships

Class AA Boys at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

N2 Oxford Hills 44, S1 South Portland 58

Class AA Girls at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

N2 Cheverus 49, S1 Gorham 36

Class A Boys at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

S1 Falmouth 27, N1 Nokomis 43

Class A Girls at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

N1 Skowhegan 60, S2 Greely 46

Class B Boys at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N1 Ellsworth 52, S2 Yarmouth 59, OT

Class B Girls at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N2 Hermon 28, S2 Oceanside 31

Class C Boys at Augusta Civic Center

S3 Dirigo 59, N4 Dexter 56

Class C Girls at Augusta Civic Center

S1 Hall-Dale 57, N1 Stearns 42

Class D Boys at Augusta Civic Center

N2 Southern Aroostook 82, S1 Forest Hills 61

Class D Girls at Augusta Civic Center

N1 Southern Aroostook 58, S3 Seacoast Christian 18

