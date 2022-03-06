Saturday State Championship Recap
Eight state champions crowned
AUGUSTA, PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Tournament season wrapped up on Saturday, crowning eight state champions in addition to Friday’s Class B title games.
State Championships
Class AA Boys at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
N2 Oxford Hills 44, S1 South Portland 58
Class AA Girls at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
N2 Cheverus 49, S1 Gorham 36
Class A Boys at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
S1 Falmouth 27, N1 Nokomis 43
Class A Girls at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
N1 Skowhegan 60, S2 Greely 46
Class B Boys at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
N1 Ellsworth 52, S2 Yarmouth 59, OT
Class B Girls at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
N2 Hermon 28, S2 Oceanside 31
Class C Boys at Augusta Civic Center
S3 Dirigo 59, N4 Dexter 56
Class C Girls at Augusta Civic Center
S1 Hall-Dale 57, N1 Stearns 42
Class D Boys at Augusta Civic Center
N2 Southern Aroostook 82, S1 Forest Hills 61
Class D Girls at Augusta Civic Center
N1 Southern Aroostook 58, S3 Seacoast Christian 18
