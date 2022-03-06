Advertisement

Pickleball Tournament fundraises for local charity

Armstrong Tennis Center hosts the Lady Sienna Pickleball Classic
Armstrong Tennis Center hosts the Lady Sienna Pickleball Classic(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Sunday morning in Hampden, the Armstrong Tennis Center hosted the Lady Sienna Pickleball Classic.

The tournament was a fundraiser for local charity “Lint Rollers and Lemonade.”

The charity aims to provide resources that fill the gaps in the needs of children affected by serious illness.

The charity was started as a blog by Lady Sienna White Probert and her mother when Sienna was going through cancer treatment.

Sienna was a Hampden Academy student who passed away in 2018 after two years of intensive cancer treatment.

And she was also technically a ‘lady,’ because she owned-and still owns-one square foot of land in Scotland.

After Sienna passed away, her family transformed the blog into a charity in her memory.

“Participating in any kind of athletic event is very rewarding both physically and mentally.

Then when you’re doing it for a charity, it’s like how can it get any better than that, right?

So it’s just an all-good, everyone feels great about what we’re here doing. It’s fun, pickleball is fun.

Being able to help out families. you just can’t put a price tag on that. it’s amazing,” said Lisa Palcic, IPTPA Pickleball Professional.

The tournament raised nearly $10,000 for Lint Rollers and Lemonade.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the suspect now faces ten charges after being taken into custody in Oxford Friday...
Woodstock man on probation for 2019 manslaughter causes Oxford crash
Friends and family came to Hathorn Park to remember Gregory Laselle.
Pittsfield community holds candlelight vigil for man killed after police standoff
Aaron Engroff
Augusta man arrested for unlawful sexual touching, contact
The Maine CDC reports 154 Mainers are hospitalized with the virus Saturday.
Maine CDC reports 457 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations remain on the decline
Michelle Toder, of Orono, prepares for her cross-country bicycle trip
Orono doctor preaches work-life balance, plans cross-country bicycle trip

Latest News

Maine State Parks in high demand this year
Maine State Parks in high demand
Black Balloon Day rally in Augusta
Advocates rally for stronger Good Samaritan law at Black Balloon Day event
Showers this evening, rain and snow Monday afternoon
A Bangor woman with family ties to Ukraine is helping collect medical supplies to send to the...
Bangor woman collects medical supplies for wounded Ukrainians