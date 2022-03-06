Pickleball Tournament fundraises for local charity

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Sunday morning in Hampden, the Armstrong Tennis Center hosted the Lady Sienna Pickleball Classic.

The tournament was a fundraiser for local charity “Lint Rollers and Lemonade.”

The charity aims to provide resources that fill the gaps in the needs of children affected by serious illness.

The charity was started as a blog by Lady Sienna White Probert and her mother when Sienna was going through cancer treatment.

Sienna was a Hampden Academy student who passed away in 2018 after two years of intensive cancer treatment.

And she was also technically a ‘lady,’ because she owned-and still owns-one square foot of land in Scotland.

After Sienna passed away, her family transformed the blog into a charity in her memory.

“Participating in any kind of athletic event is very rewarding both physically and mentally.

Then when you’re doing it for a charity, it’s like how can it get any better than that, right?

So it’s just an all-good, everyone feels great about what we’re here doing. It’s fun, pickleball is fun.

Being able to help out families. you just can’t put a price tag on that. it’s amazing,” said Lisa Palcic, IPTPA Pickleball Professional.

The tournament raised nearly $10,000 for Lint Rollers and Lemonade.

