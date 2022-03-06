Advertisement

Maine Senator warns of Russian Cyber Attacks

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - As US and NATO sanctions against Russia ramp up, some are warning of the possibility of cyber attacks against the US.

Senator Angus King says cyber attacks are likely apart of Putin’s playbook.

And it is the responsibility of every American to prevent this cyber threat.

He recommends updating passwords and antivirus software.

“And that means individual people at their desktop. In small businesses and large business across the United States have to be really careful about phishing emails and two factor authentication. Just what they call cyber hygiene. Because we need to be on high alert now for a cyber attack. That is a potential action by Putin,” said Senator King.

Senator King also added that more clarity is needed on whether a cyber attack can be considered an act of war.

