Maine senator introduces bill to cap cost of insulin

Treating diabetes as insulin prices surge
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent senator is introducing a proposal to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs.

Sen. Angus King says the bill would build on a Maine law that caps the costs for people with state-regulated commercial insurance.

He said his proposal would require Medicare and private plans to ensure no patients have out-of-pocket insulin costs that exceed $35 per month.

King says the proposal would save many families thousands of dollars per year.

He says more than 100,000 people in Maine have diabetes, and the state is one of only a few that cap insulin costs.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

