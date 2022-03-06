Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline in Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline here in Maine.

32 people are in critical care. 10 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC says 784 new vaccinations were administered Saturday.

More than half were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

