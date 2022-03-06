COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline here in Maine.

The Maine CDC reports 144 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s down from 154 Saturday.

32 people are in critical care. 10 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC says 784 new vaccinations were administered Saturday.

More than half were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

