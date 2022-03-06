Advertisement

Bethel couple charged after exposing baby to Fentanyl

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - A man and woman from Bethel are behind bars after exposing their infant to Fentanyl.

According to the Oxford Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call on Thursday that a 7-month-old boy was choking inside an apartment on Mason Street.

After speaking with the parents, 27-year-old Echo Dunn and 38-year-old Robert Pilgram, police say the infant was exposed to Fentanyl that was on a straw that was shared by the infant and parents.

First responders administered Narcan to the infant and brought them to the hospital where they are now in Maine DHHS custody.

Dunn and Pilgram have been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

