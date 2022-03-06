Bangor woman collects medical supplies for wounded Ukrainians

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman with family ties to Ukraine is helping collect medical supplies to send to the country’s wounded.

“Just started with my sister-in-law who’s from Ukraine,” said Amy Bryson.

Bryson’s sister-in-law, Anna Stasiv, lives in Yarmouth is also collecting medical supplies, and asked her to help out.

“I said yes of course, she’s family. She has family still in Ukraine. Her parents are over there. They’re in their mid 70′s. They don’t want to leave, that’s their home. Now that I have a nephew who has grand parents there, it hits closer to home,” said Bryson.

They’re looking for things like clean syringes, gauze pads, ace bandages.

“Doesn’t matter if they’re expired, this is a war over there so they’ll take whatever we can give them,” said Bryson.

She posted on Facebook just a few days ago, asking for the help of her neighborhood.

“Everyone was coming forward and it was overwhelming so I had to step back and say ‘okay I need to get a little bit organized with this,” said Bryson.

Donations began pouring in this weekend.

David Braley swung by her house after leaving work at the O.R. at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

“I think it’s great. We have a big bin anyway that we donate to third world countries. I figure this one is a little more important right now so got what I could,” said Braley.

If you want to help out, head to West Street, look for the make shift Ukrainian flag and the blue and yellow box outside her house.

Adorned with a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine.

Stasiv is sending everything they collect directly to Poland to be transferred to Ukrainian cities where they are needed most.

“I know it’s just going to be a little bit of a difference but just this little part of doing something is really important to me,” said Bryson.

