19-year-old dead following crash in North Berwick

Investigators believe the driver lost control on a curve before being thrown from the car.
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A 19-year-old is dead following a car crash in North Berwick.

The collision occurred around 9:40 p.m. Friday on Lebanon Road.

The driver, Hunter Cordaro, of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they think Cordaro was speeding and lost control on a curve before being thrown from the car.

The crash is still being investigated.

