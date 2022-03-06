19-year-old dead following crash in North Berwick
Investigators believe the driver lost control on a curve before being thrown from the car.
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A 19-year-old is dead following a car crash in North Berwick.
The collision occurred around 9:40 p.m. Friday on Lebanon Road.
The driver, Hunter Cordaro, of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said they think Cordaro was speeding and lost control on a curve before being thrown from the car.
The crash is still being investigated.
