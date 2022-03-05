Woodstock man on probation for 2019 manslaughter causes Oxford crash

OXFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Woodstock man on probation for manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash is facing new charges after police say he led them on a chase through multiple towns, striking cars, and injuring two people.

Ethan Rioux-Poulios, 26, is charged with eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and multiple other charges.

Police say he was driving a pick-up on the Mechanic Falls Road Friday where officers saw him passing vehicles recklessly, with oncoming traffic.

Police say he eventually lost control of the truck, striking an oncoming car driven by Nicole Kumiega, 28, of Portland.

We’re told Kumiega was flown to a Portland hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Her passenger was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Authorities say Rioux-Poulios’ truck was on fire when they arrived, and he had already fled the scene.

Police say he then stole a nearby vehicle, again leading police on a chase through multiple towns.

Troopers were finally able to stop his car using spike mats.

He was arrested and taken to Oxford County Jail.

Rioux-Poulios was on probation for a 2019 manslaughter conviction after he crashed into a car in West Paris, killing the driver, while fleeing from police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, anyone that may have damage from the crashes, or may have video or pictures is asked to contact State Police Troop B Investigators Trooper Adam Fillebrown and Trooper Jason Wing at 657-3030.

