Pittsfield community holds candlelight vigil for man killed after police standoff

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Community members gathered Friday night in Pittsfield for a candlelight vigil in memory of Gregory Lasselle, who was killed after a police standoff one week ago.

Friends and family came to Hathorn Park to remember the person Lasselle was, with organizers looking to provide comfort and support for those grieving.

After opening remarks, the crowd then came together for a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Lead organizer Monica Sprague - who knew Lasselle for more than 20 years - called it a chance for positivity.

”We’re going to try to set other things aside and just focus on the impact that Greg had on others around him, because it was definitely very positive,” Sprague said. “So, we’re going to try and do our best to be as positive as we can for him too.”

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating Lasselle’s cause and manner of death.

Officers had responded to a report of a domestic disturbance where shots had been fired.

The two troopers involved in the armed confrontation are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

