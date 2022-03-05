Advertisement

Pittsfield community holds candlelight vigil for man killed after police standoff

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Community members gathered Friday night in Pittsfield for a candlelight vigil in memory of Gregory Lasselle, who was killed after a police standoff one week ago.

Friends and family came to Hathorn Park to remember the person Lasselle was, with organizers looking to provide comfort and support for those grieving.

After opening remarks, the crowd then came together for a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Lead organizer Monica Sprague - who knew Lasselle for more than 20 years - called it a chance for positivity.

”We’re going to try to set other things aside and just focus on the impact that Greg had on others around him, because it was definitely very positive,” Sprague said. “So, we’re going to try and do our best to be as positive as we can for him too.”

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating Lasselle’s cause and manner of death.

Officers had responded to a report of a domestic disturbance where shots had been fired.

The two troopers involved in the armed confrontation are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Engroff
Augusta man arrested for unlawful sexual touching, contact
The footage is from a Sagadahoc County Deputy Vehicle that was on scene located on Route I-96...
Maine Attorney General’s Office releases video of the woman fatally shot by Topsham police
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
31 more Mainers died with COVID, 998 newly recorded cases
Masking requirement is lifted for Maine lawmakers
Masking requirement is lifted for Maine lawmakers
Two men are in critical condition after an explosion at a commercial building in Bradford, New...
Two men critically injured after building explosion in New Hampshire

Latest News

Superintendent James Tager announced the news in a letter sent out Friday. (File)
Bangor School Department will make mask-wearing optional beginning March 9
CMP invests millions in tree trimming to reduce power outages
Central Maine Power investing $27 million into preventing power outages by trimming trees
If you missed this event, it’s not too late. You can always reach out to a humane society near...
Bangor Humane Society, PetSmart Charities team up for National Adoption Week
The grand opening for "Seams Sew Perfect' in Madison began yesterday.
Grand opening of ‘Seams Sew Perfect’ held Friday in Madison