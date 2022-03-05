Advertisement

Newly opened recovery reentry center offers addiction resources in Augusta

636 Maine people died last year due to overdose and this new facility is aiming to bring that number down.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Recovery Reentry Center fills a gap for those in addiction recovery.

“Some of the things that we’re missing in Augusta for people with Substance Use Disorder. One of those things was a recovery center,” said State Representative Raegan LaRochelle.

636 Maine people died last year due to overdose and this new facility is aiming to bring that number down.

But it was the 2,600 hours of volunteer work from the community that brings this new center to its grand opening Saturday.

“And we couldn’t have done it without the community. This community built this space,” Brandon Tobey with the the Augusta Recovery Reentry Center.

The center has programs to assist people in recovery with housing, finding a job, and so much more.

“We currently have numerous support groups, recovery pathway support groups, and support groups for loved ones impacted by addiction and mass incarceration. In the future we plan to have healing trauma, domestic violence support groups, mental health, first aid, Narcan trainings and distribution,” said Kelly Johnson with the the Augusta Recovery Reentry Center.

Many in attendance have a story to share on Substance Use Disorder.

“I think of my friend Eddie who would have really benefitted from this space. Eddie passed away in 2020 from complications from Substance Use Disorder. While I’m sad this wasn’t here for him, I am so grateful that we have the opportunity to have it here now for my friends and family,” said Representative LaRochele.

A representative from Governor Mills’ Office was in attendance to open the state’s 18th addiction recovery center.

“We are committed to having at least one in every county by the end of this year. We want every city in Maine and every town in Maine to be a recovery ready community,” said Gordon Smith, Director of Opioid Response.

