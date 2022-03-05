Maine leaders looking to avoid closure of veterans’ homes

Maine (WABI) - Two Maine Veterans’ Homes in Caribou and Machias are set to close down in the spring.

This week, a bill proposed by Maine Senate President Troy Jackson is looking to provide funding to the two facilities, as well as establish a law that the legislature would have to vote for any facilities to close in the future.

The Maine legislature will vote on the bill next week.

The owners of the closing veterans’ homes however say that immediate funding won’t solve all their problems.

Maine’s congressional delegation and Governor Mills are now getting involved to better help these two facilities.

“It’s not going to work to tell a veteran in Caribou that you’ve got to go to a veteran’s home in Augusta. That doesn’t work with the family or anybody else. So all of us are concerned about it, the Governor is concerned about it, and the best thing I can tell you about it right now so that we’re on it,” said Maine Senator Angus King.

Maine’s delegation and Governor Mills are set to speak with folks with Maine Veterans’ Homes next week.

