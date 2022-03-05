Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 457 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations remain on the decline

The Maine CDC reports 154 Mainers are hospitalized with the virus Saturday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to decline here in Maine.

The Maine CDC reports 154 Mainers are hospitalized with the virus.

33 people are in critical care. 12 are on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC, 26 more Mainers have died with the virus.

There are also 457 new cases.

More than 1,300 new vaccinations were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

More than half of those were booster shots.

