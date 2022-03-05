Advertisement

Maine advances to America East Semifinals with 63-49 win over Hartford

Caroline Bornemann scored career-high 21 points
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears held home court in their first conference tournament test.

Maine defeated Hartford, 63-49, and was spearheaded by Caroline Bornemann’s career-high 21 points.

“We just kind of took what we got. We shot the open shots and didn’t try to complicate anything. Maeve [Carroll] is really good at getting the ball inside. They put a lot of pressure on her, and she threw it back out. It’s the same with Alba [Orois] and Anne [Simon] getting into the paint. They’re really good at throwing it out and shooting those shots,” said Bornemann, sophomore forward/guard.

Simon finished with a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds), and Carroll scored 14 points to go with seven rebounds. Orois notched five points and six assists.

The Black Bears advance to face the lowest-remaining seed in a semifinal matchup on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

