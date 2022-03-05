Snow showers tonight, wintry mix and rain on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system will approach the area tonight. Snow showers are expected across the state after midnight ahead of a warm front. As the warm front passes, snow showers will change over to freezing rain and sleet after sunrise on Sunday. Freezing rain and sleet will then change over to rain late in the morning and continue through midafternoon. Less than 1″ of snow is expected for the southern half of the state with 1-2″ of snow possible for the northern half. Light ice accumulation is also possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tomorrow for portions of northern and western Maine from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another round of rain showers is expected Sunday evening as a cold front passes. Showers should end by midnight.

Monday will start out with mostly cloudy skies before another low pressure system approaches from the southwest Monday afternoon. Rain and snow showers are expected Monday afternoon and evening. Rain and snow showers should clear the area before the Tuesday morning commute. Less than 1″ of snow is expected for the southern half of the state with 1-3″ of snow possible for the northern half.

High pressure will move into the region on Tuesday. Partly sunny skies are expected. This air mass will stick around on Wednesday and mostly sunny skies are expected.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers after midnight. Lows 17-28°. South wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Freezing rain and sleet after sunrise then changing to rain late morning. Rain will continue through midafternoon. Highs 40-48°. South wind 5-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow and rain showers. Highs 34-44°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs 29-40°. Northwest wind 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 34-40°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 24-40°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

