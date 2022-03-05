Advertisement

Grand opening of ‘Seams Sew Perfect’ held Friday in Madison

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Sometimes things have a way of working out - perfectly.

The new and old owners of a beloved fabric shop in Madison would agree.

The Fabric Garden in Madison may have closed permanently but its doors were never shut completely. That’s because the same structure was home to “Seams Sew Perfect” the new fabric store that took over.

“I’m grateful for Kayla for the opportunity that she gave me to be able to do this,” said Owner Nina Blauvelt.

Kayla Murphy owned and operated the Fabric Garden for 43 years and when she retired, Nina Blauvelt who spent several years working for her on the weekends took over.

“I had a full-time job on the side. But I had no idea that this was going to be my future one day,” said Blauvelt.

From the sewing machines to the thread- even down to the fabrics- she kept everything original to the store but added something new.

“The one thing we have added on is we’re going to be doing strategic classes, hopefully sometime in April,” said Blauvelt. “When I was working for Kayla, a lot of people ask if there were local classes around and some people that have to go for a little bit to get classes. So that’s something that was one of my top priorities that I wanted to add on, because I do teach like to teach so I like being part of its kind of fun.”

Ginny Sirois has been shopping at the store since she was 16. She says as soon as she walks through the doors - she’s on a mission.

“I’m looking for pattern fabrics, sewing machines, quilting machines, it just depends what’s on my radar the time.”

Now, she’s excited to sign up for the classes and hopefully pass the skill down to her children like her mother and grandmother did for her.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to is doing something new and there’s always time to expand what we know and to pass that on to the next generation,” said Sirois.

