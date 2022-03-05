Advertisement

Governor Mills makes business trip up to Northern Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills was promoting business up in the county this weekend.

Governor Mills used this visit as an opportunity to deliver a grant to Dinah’s Laundromat in Fort Kent.

Dinah Gagnon had applied for the grant in order to offset her losses from the pandemic and replace some of her broken washing machines.

“There id only a few, about 4 or 5 that I need to replace, and the dryers about the same thing too, but that would enhance my business, I’ve been here 30 years, I’ll be 72 in May,” said owner of the laundromat.

“I’m pleased to offer Dinah’s Laundromat. Dinah is typical of the kind of small businesses across the state of Maine, people who have survived and thrived during the pandemic, not made as much as they would’ve otherwise but we are trying to make good on our promises to keep small businesses alive and thriving throughout the state of Maine, because they are the foundation of our economy,” said Governor Mills.

Governor Mills also toured Ignite P.I. to learn about how they are working to promote economic growth in Presque Isle.

