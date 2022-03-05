Advertisement

Class B State Championship Recap

Oceanside, Yarmouth collect Gold Ball trophies
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Oceanside Mariners and Yarmouth Clippers would not be denied.

Oceanside opened a doubleheader of Class B State Basketball Championships from Cross Insurance Center with a 31-28 girls victory over the Hermon Hawks.

In the boys game, Yarmouth prevented the Ellsworth Eagles from achieving an undefeated season with a 59-52 overtime win.

