Class B State Championship Recap

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Oceanside Mariners and Yarmouth Clippers would not be denied.

Oceanside, Yarmouth collect Gold Ball trophies (WABI)

Oceanside opened a doubleheader of Class B State Basketball Championships from Cross Insurance Center with a 31-28 girls victory over the Hermon Hawks.

In the boys game, Yarmouth prevented the Ellsworth Eagles from achieving an undefeated season with a 59-52 overtime win.

