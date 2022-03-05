Central Maine Power investing $27 million into preventing power outages by trimming trees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power is investing $27 million in its effort to prevent power outages by trimming trees.

According to Vice President of Electric Operations Adam Desrosiers, Maine is the most heavily-wooded state in the nation.

He says 87% of CMP’s power outages are caused by trees.

To combat that - CMP is sending 110 crews out every day to trim trees along a 4,500-mile range.

Desrosiers says CMP is in the fourth year of a five-year trim cycle - and this year’s job is its largest.

“The Vegetation Management Program is a renewed effort on our part to try to educate our customers on what some of the leading causes of outages are every day on the system,” said Desrosiers. “Vegetation is our leading cause, and we felt it’s important to make the customers aware of what we’re doing to address that.”

Desrosiers says in addition to their standard “trim zones,” CMP will work with landowners on certain large trees near power lines that are considered dangerous.

