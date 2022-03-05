Bangor School Department will make mask-wearing optional beginning March 9
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Department announced Friday it will make mask-wearing optional starting Wednesday, March 9.
Superintendent James Tager announced the news in a letter sent out Friday.
He thanked families for their resiliency during the pandemic.
He attributed the change to recent announcements from Governor Mills, a decline in positive cases and vaccine availability for all students and staff.
Tager said a new standard operating procedure is coming from the state and the school will update its reopening plan at that time.
