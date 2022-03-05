Advertisement

Bangor Humane Society, PetSmart Charities team up for National Adoption Week

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Adoption Week.

Bangor Humane Society and PetSmart Charities have joined forces to try to match the perfect pet with the perfect family.

For those looking to adopt a new family member today is the day.

We met up with the match makers at Pet Smart to see how things are going.

”We have a ton of kittens currently we have I think six total kittens, we have one puppy, we have some hamsters some gerbils, some birds we have a few dogs over here so we have a lot of friends over right now if anybody’s interested in adopting.”

Bangor Humane Society says this partnership has been a great success.

The families we spoke to said it was a wonderful experience and they love the new addition to their family.

If you missed this event, it’s not too late.

You can always reach out to a humane society near you to find your *fur* ever friend.

