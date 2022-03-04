Advertisement

UMA dental students offer free pediatric dental services for ‘Give Kids a Smile’

It’s part of a national partnership with the American Dental Association to give area kids free dental cleanings and exams.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine at Augusta held their annual ‘Give Kids a Smile’ day.

Today was the second of two days where anyone age five to 18 could come for x-rays, fluoride treatments, and dental hygiene education.

Students with the dental hygiene program say this is a great way to get hands-on experience especially with young kids who may never have been to the dentist.

”This is a great opportunity to enhance their skills in patience management and the delivery of services to children,” said Joleen Lee, an associate professor of dental health at UMA.

“I think it’s important that we’re serving part of the community that sometimes is under served just because they don’t have access to the care and it’s all about preventative measures,” said dental student Rachel Barnes.

Barnes says it’s important for children to get in the habit of visiting the dentist so they can have healthy teeth as they get older.

