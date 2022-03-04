Tournament season showing what basketball means to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For Chris Popper, tournament season shows the basketball culture of Northern, Central, and Downeast Maine.

Townsquare Media’s Chris Popper on Northern, Central, Downeast Maine basketball culture (WABI/WDEA)

“There’s not much else to do in the winter besides going to basketball games. Communities just love their teams. Kids really are seen as heroes,” said Popper, play-by-play broadcaster/account executive, Townsquare Media.

Popper said it’s been wonderful to see players’ journeys over the course of his broadcasting career.

“I spend years with these kids. I’ve watched them grow up, and to see them win a gold ball or a championship is just so special,” said Popper.

He added that winning regionals and the gold ball is unforgettable.

“Tournament memories are fantastic. To be part of that is something that will last with these kids for a lifetime,” said Popper.

There’s still one winter weekend to add to tournament history.

Popper said another bonus for champions is the fire truck and police escorts back home with the gold ball.

