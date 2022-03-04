Sunny Saturday, Snow To Mix To Rain For Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The rest of the night should consist of mostly clear skies. Lows tonight will not be as cold as they were last night but will still fall below zero for some areas over the north. Rest of the region should stay in the single digits & teens above zero.

High pressure will slip to our southeast on Saturday. This will continue to bring us mostly sunny skies. Winds will begin to shift out of the west/southwest and will advect in warmer air to the region. Seasonable highs are expected with most locations reaching the freezing mark. Clouds will increase late Saturday afternoon into the night ahead of our next system that will move through on Sunday.

An area of low pressure moving out of the Plains will track just to our west on Sunday. This will keep us in the warm sector of the system. Snow will begin early Sunday morning and as warm air overtakes the region, the precipitation will change to a wintry mix then eventually into all rain by the afternoon. Snowfall accumulations for most will be less than an inch with some areas over far northern Maine seeing 1-2″. Most of the snow will be washed away by the rain. Areas of sleet & freezing rain will also be possible during the transition from snow to rain. Precipitation will be scattered in nature and will not be a washout. Highs on Sunday will reach the 40s with a few low 50s possible. Winds will increase out of the south and will be breezy to windy at times with gusts that could reach 45 mph. These winds will continue into the first half of Monday.

Monday looks to have highs well into the 30s & 40s. Conditions will be quiet and breezy for the first half of the day. A secondary low will move through Monday afternoon. This time the low will track to our south keeping us in the cold sector. Precipitation will start as a wintry mix and then changing over to snow overnight into Tuesday morning.

Above seasonable highs in the upper 30s and low 40s will continue for much of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, not as cold. Lows will range from the single digits below zero over the north to the teens above zero near the coast. WSW wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Areas of snow in the morning followed by a wintry mix and then rain for the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Will be breezy as southerly winds could gust near 45 mph.

MONDAY: Early morning rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s & 40s. Another round of a wintry mix arrives late afternoon.

TUESDAY: AM snow showers followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

