Special Olympics Maine holds Snowshoe races as they return to competition

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Special Olympics Maine has been put on hold throughout the pandemic.

Athletes were unable to compete for almost two years.

Friday was a different story as athletes returned to competition.

Around 40 athletes competed in snowshoeing races at the University of Maine for the Central Maine title.

“Oh, it means the world. The athletes and the coaches have been harping on me for a long time saying, ‘we’re ready, we’re ready to come back. We’re ready to play again.’ There’s going to be a lot of covered smiles by the mask, but you know there’s going to be a lot of smiles here today. And a lot of people excited to see everybody that they haven’t seen, and some of them in almost two years,” said Mike Littlefield from Special Olympics Maine.

Friday’s winners will take on those from the Southern Maine event.

But it’s more than just the competition that makes these events so important.

“It’s seeing everybody, it’s a big family atmosphere. That’s what they look forward to. Getting back on the track or getting back on the snowshoes and competing and going for the gold,” said Littlefield.

Kim Moore is a veteran in the Special Olympics.

She embodies everything these games strive to do.

“I started the Special Olympics in 1994. Just meeting new friends, enjoying the cold air, and trying to get the gold if I can. I’m going to try to run my fastest. I’m going to be brave in the attempt,” said Moore.

