Advertisement

Maine makes a dent in state’s nurse shortage

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A report commissioned by health groups in Maine found that the state has reduced its projected nursing shortage by more than half.

The Maine Nursing Action Coalition and the Maine Hospital Association commissioned the report.

The Portland Press Herald reported Wednesday an original projected shortage of 3,200 registered nurses by 2025 is down to 1,450.

The 3,200 projection came out in 2017.

The state has been coping with a nursing shortage for years.

However, the new report found that Maine colleges have made a dent in the shortage by working to increase the number of nursing graduates.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team
John Williams file photo
Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again
Bangor Public Library sign
Bangor Public Library dealing with unprecedented spike in crime
Red and blue police lights
Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating
Two men are in critical condition after an explosion at a commercial building in Bradford, New...
Two men critically injured after building explosion in New Hampshire

Latest News

February 24, 2022 was the day Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, but...
How you can safely help people in Ukraine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
31 more Mainers died with COVID, 998 newly recorded cases
The footage is from a Sagadahoc County Deputy Vehicle that was on scene located on Route I-96...
Maine Attorney General’s Office releases video of the woman fatally shot by Topsham police
Cape Elizabeth police said they wanted to remind everyone that the ice on local ponds is not...
Maine teen rescued after falling through the ice