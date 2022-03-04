Maine Catholic churches ease mask policies

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Catholic Diocese of Portland announced Friday that, effective immediately, it is removing the “strong recommendation” for all parishioners to wear masks at masses celebrated in Maine’s 141 Catholic churches.

The recommendation for priests, deacons, and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion to wear masks during the distribution of Holy Communion is also removed.

Starting March 7, masks will be optional for participants in parish faith formation programs and students and staff at Maine Catholic schools.

“Masking while indoors was strongly recommended as a concrete expression of love for our brothers and sisters, especially when gathered as the Body of Christ for Mass,” Bishop Robert Deeley said. “Our guidance suggests that it is time to take the next step in returning to a more normal celebration of Masses. The diocese is so grateful for the understanding and cooperation in this challenging time.”

