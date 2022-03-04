Advertisement

Local performer brings drag show to Bangor Arts Exchange

The idea for the show came to Dominick Varney while at home during the pandemic in an effort to help people feel connected to somebody or something.
Priscilla Poppycocks comes to Bangor Arts Exchange.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor performer is bringing a weekend of sass, music, and emotion to the Bangor Arts Exchange.

Priscilla Poppycocks will be performing “Livin for Drag: The Making of a Queen.”

The idea for the show came to Dominick Varney while at home during the pandemic in an effort to help people feel connected to somebody or something.

It tells the story of a drag personality that shares the trials and tribulations of his life growing up in Maine after moving from England as a kid.

Varney says while writing he began to heal and look at the meaning of his own life and how this could impact others.

”There are a lot of people in our community looking for support, looking for guidance, looking for a friend, and looking for an outlet where they can feel like themselves and they feel like they’re part of this community and that’s all Priscilla really wants to do is to make everyone feel like they have a home here, no matter their differences. I think everyone can find a little bit of themselves in Priscilla Poppycocks, they don’t even know it yet but they will,” Varney said.

Varney says the show offers laughs, emotion, and lots of cocktails.

There are two on Saturday night at 6 pm and 9pm and then a Sunday matinee at 3pm.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

