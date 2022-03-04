Advertisement

How you can safely help people in Ukraine

There are several things you should keep in mind before you donate to help support people in Ukraine
February 24, 2022 was the day Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, but some people in the Lowcountry said they were worried even before that.(Live 5 News)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Many Mainers are looking for ways to support the people of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues, but experts say there are several things you should consider before opening up your wallet.

Jen Burke of the Maine Credit Union League says scammers are already trying to take advantage and the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning to be on the lookout. She says you really need to do your research first to make sure your money really goes toward relief efforts.

Burke says you should see if the charity you are giving to is experienced in providing emergency relief and whether they have the capacity and ability to deliver aid quickly, especially to an area under invasion.

If the group is asking for food and clothing, see how they will get those items overseas. Major relief organizations may have the capacity, but Burke says smaller ones should give you pause.

She says you need to remember that organizations have operational expenses, so you may want to beware of groups saying 100% of your money will go directly to people in Ukraine. Look into how your money will actually be used.

She also says you should be wary of crowdsourcing sites and appeals. She also says you should never send cash, checks, or gift cards to any charity, and do not provide them with your personal banking account information. If you decide you want to make a charitable donation, it’s always best to pay with a credit card. If you experience fraud, you have a better chance of recouping some of your losses if paying with a credit card.

Burke says there is never any reason to provide a nonprofit organization with your personal banking credentials and you should always request literature from a phone solicitation. If the organization wants your money, they can send you follow-up information by mail. Never make a quick decision by phone based on an unexpected request.

Burke recommends donating to organizations like Save the Children, the UN Refugee Agency, UNICEF, International Red Cross or Catholic Relief Services. She says these organizations have a global reach and are longstanding charities.

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission. Visit reportfraud.ftc.gov for more information.

