Father of missing Waterville toddler pushes back against expanded wrongful death lawsuit

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The father of the Waterville toddler who went missing over a decade ago is fighting attempts to expand a wrongful death lawsuit to include his family.

Last week, a lawyer for Ayla Reynold’s mother, Trista Reynolds, submitted a report from a forensic expert saying newly released evidence suggests somebody tried to clean up blood at the scene before Ayla was reported missing.

Ayla’s father, Justin DiPietro, is already named in the lawsuit.

Ayla’s mother wants to add DiPietro’s sister and mother.

According to the Morning Sentinel, a lawyer for DiPietro is asking a judge to reject those efforts.

He says the statute of limitations to expand the lawsuit has expired, and the new claims have no merit.

Ayla is presumed dead, and investigators have said the adults inside the home that night have not been truthful about what happened.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.